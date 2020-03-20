New software company Umai offers eateries takeaway and delivery solutions amid Covid-19 shutdown

Umai aims to assist eateries during the Covid-19 shutdown by offering a free software that enables online purchases with takeaway, delivery and gift card services. — Picture from Pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — As the country continues the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), hospitality solution company Umai has launched a new software to assist restaurants to manage their online purchases, delivery and takeaway orders during the shutdown period.

The firm today announced in a statement that the move was to assist restaurants and cafes during the 14-day mandatory shutdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“As the Movement Control Order and social distancing requirements have now threatened the livelihoods of many food and beverage operators, Umai is offering this service to all F&B providers at zero cost during this unprecedented time as a show of support and solidarity,” it said.

It also said the software would breathe new life back into F&B operators with the services they were offering.

This would be by helping them to manage takeaways, deliveries and gift card services directly from their website and social media accounts.

Apart from that, it said the customers would also have more variety of options to choose from in supporting their favourite restaurants.

The firm’s co-founder and managing director Alexander Small admitted that the food and beverage industry was going through a tough time.

“As fewer customers dine-in, restaurants and cafes will have to innovate and sell through different channels.

“We’re looking to support the operators that currently are unable to accept online orders and payment by expanding their reach through this software,” he added.

Small also noted that the idea behind the system was to help restaurants stay afloat as the country combats the pandemic.

“We’re in this with them, and will do everything we can to help support their business during this time,” he said.

Umai’s Takeaway, Delivery and Gift Cards software, which officially went live today, offers a variety of features including listing menu offerings on a restaurant’s website and social media accounts.

It also enables customers to choose delivery or take-away times, while promising a seamless online payment process.

The software also allows the merchants to sell discounted (or regular priced) gift cards through their website and social media accounts.

The firm offers customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing software to restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs.

On Wednesday, the country experienced its first day under the restriction of movement order, with many eateries reporting a sharp decline in sales within the first few hours of operation.

According to several news reports, eatery owners said they were left in a lurch as to whether they should continue their operations in a limited capacity or to cut their losses and close for the rest of the 14-day shutdown.