A&W Malaysia says 44 outlets still open for delivery, takeaway

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — As businesses around the world are badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, A&W Malaysia says the safety of customers and staff remain its top priority.
The fast food outlet said in a press statement that while its outlets are closed for dine-in to comply with the government’s movement control order, A&W informed customers that they are still open for delivery and takeaway, allowing their employees to continue earning a living.
It also reminded Malaysians that “we are all in this together,” using the hashtag #LetsBeKind.
“As a business, we also do have an obligation to the livelihood of our staff under our care, to ensure that they have the means to support their families,” the statement said.
“Rest assured, we’ve taken all precautionary measures for our staff who are working at the outlets to ensure that their safety and wellbeing are not compromised during this period of time.”
There are currently 44 outlets open for takeaway.
A&W Malaysia said staff members receive constant updates on the coronavirus, premises are routinely sanitised and staff are equipped with face masks.
Hand sanitisers are also provided to staff and customers and a distancing and no close contact policy have been implemented along with good personal hygiene.
“We encourage customers to come and pick up their orders, and you can still order your favourite meals from A&W through our delivery service providers — GrabFood or Foodpanda or call our outlets to make an order for takeaway.
“This is indeed a difficult period for all and we hope that as a nation we will be able to get through these trying times. Stay safe everyone!”