Fashion giants rally round to fight coronavirus

Chiara Ferragni has been using her social media platforms to help publicise a crowdfunding campaign supporting Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. — Picture via Instagram / @chiaraferragni

NEW YORK, March 13 ­— Luxury conglomerate Kering has joined the fashion giants rallying around to tackle the Covid-19 (coronavirus) crisis.

The fashion and lifestyle behemoth has pledged a donation of €2 million (RM9.5 million) to support health-care institutions across the Italian regions of Lombardy, Veneto,

Tuscany and Lazio, WWD reports. Italy is currently on ‘lockdown,’ due to the health crisis, which has seen more than 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus according to reports by the BBC.

The move follows Italian donations by multiple other fashion figures and brands, including the Italian influencer and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, who has been using her social media platforms to help publicise a crowdfunding campaign supporting Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.

Ferragni made a personal donation of €100,000, but took to Instagram this week to inform her 18.7 million followers that the fund has since amassed €3.6 million (RM17.2 million).

According to WWD, the Italian designer Giorgio Armani has also donated €1.25 million to various Italian institutions, while Marco Bizzarri, the CEO of Gucci, has donated €100,000 to eight hospitals in the country. — AFP-Relaxnews