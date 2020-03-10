Malaysians applaud m-cyclist who stops elderly man from committing suicide on Johor bridge

A motorcyclist offered words of support and held onto the elderly man to prevent him from jumping off the bridge. — Picture from Facebook/ngai.alvin

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — Photos of a motorcyclist holding onto an elderly man to stop him from committing suicide on a bridge, have touched the hearts of Malaysians.

Facebook user Alvin Ngai shared the pictures on his account last weekend, writing that the incident was a reminder that kindness and altruism still flourished amongst different races despite the recent political turmoil in Malaysia.

“I saw a Malay friend calming down a Chinese uncle who wanted to kill himself. This scene really touched me.

“Politicians, please don’t put further strain on race relations for your personal benefit.

“I love Malaysia and I love my friends who come from all races,” Ngai wrote in both Malay and Chinese.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the Sultan Ismail bridge in Muar, Johor at 2.40pm on March 7.

China Press reported that the elderly man was allegedly suffering from physical illnesses and wished to end his life.

The Chinese daily also reported that Muar Fire and Rescue Department operation commander senior officer Mohd Jefri Jamal confirmed the case, adding that the man was talked out of his suicide attempt by a member of the public and was sent to a hospital for treatment after he had calmed down.

Ngai’s post has received more than 12,000 reactions on Facebook with a majority of the comments praising the motorcyclist’s quick response and encouraging more awareness about mental health and suicide.

“I love Malaysia so much. I never felt that there was tension among ethnic groups, and the problem lies with politicians. They choose to disrupt the hearts of the people for self-interest,” said Fong Chean Siong.

“I would have done the same. This uncle needs help. We must tell everyone who is having depression that they are not alone and we can help. Nobody should die in vain,” wrote Zuan Ishmael.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-5477933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected].