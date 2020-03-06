AirAsia offers six million promotional seats

AirAsia said customers can enjoy the promotional seats for travel beginning March 8, 2020, to July 1, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Asia’s leading low-cost carrier, AirAsia, is offering guests six million promotional seats, including zero-fare seats, to many popular destinations in Malaysia as well as overseas.

AirAsia said customers can enjoy the promotional seats for travel beginning March 8, 2020, to July 1, 2021.

“Booking is open for the public from March 9 to March 15, 2020, while booking for BIG members and BigPay begins on March 8,” it said in a statement today.

It said BIG members can enjoy discounted domestic flights from as low as RM12 one way to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru, Penang, Langkawi, Alor Setar and Kota Bharu.

BIG members can also enjoy fares as low as RM71 one way when they fly AirAsia X from Kuala Lumpur to overseas destinations, including Fukuoka, Seoul, and the Gold Coast.

Besides Japan, South Korea and Australia, international destinations covered under the promotion include Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, India and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, free seats are available when one books a SNAP (flight plus hotel) package from RM129 per person.

airasia.com chief executive officer Karen Chan said AirAsia understands the current sentiments of its customers so it provides ample opportunity for people to book in advance for an affordable getaway with the travel period up to July 2021.

“The best way to snap the lowest fares and best value travel deals is to plan ahead and book early as with this latest BIG Sale 2020,” she said. — Bernama