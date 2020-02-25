Singapore bride ditches traditional wedding convoy for Kawasaki superbikes with bridesmaids (VIDEO)

Wearing a bright pink saree, this bride found the coolest way to turn up at her wedding. — Screengrab via Facebook/Venga Das

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — While most brides opt for a typical lavish wedding, or even a traditional one, some like to spice things up and add a twist to their own modern-day fairy tale.

One bride in Singapore did exactly that as a video of her riding in a motorcycle convoy of superbikes to her wedding made its rounds on social media.

Sporting a vibrant pink saree, the bride ditched traditional wedding customs to lead her own convoy of 24 motorbikes and superbikes, made up of her wedding party.

While many may have chosen to sit in a limousine or a fancy car, this bride stuck to her true biker nature and hopped on her tricked out Kawasaki H2R instead.

Even her bridesmaids followed suit, riding with her on their own superbikes, with one of them even riding the famed Suzuki Hayabusa.

She might have even revved all the way down the aisle for all we know, as everyone in the convoy seemed to be in the best of moods, waving and revving to onlookers nearby.

The video was uploaded onto Facebook two days ago, by user Venga Das, and has been viewed over 140,000 times, with nearly 5,000 shares, as many social media users loved how cool the bride looked on her special day.

Social media users loved that the bride did something different for her wedding day. — Screengrab via Facebook/Venga Das

“You guys are awesome. This is how we should live life, with full of happiness,” wrote one user.

“Saree’s with superbikes. Okay, that’s kinda cool,” wrote another user.

While other users were mostly amazed at how cool the whole idea for a superbike wedding convoy was, with some even joking that they should have a similar one, but with Perodua Myvis instead.

Some users were wondering how the riders managed to get on the bikes while wearing their sarees. — Screengrab via Facebook/Venga Das

Some users were also intrigued by how the bride and her bridesmaids managed to get on their superbikes, as one user explained that they probably wore a pants version of the traditional Indian attire.