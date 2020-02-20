London subway woman gets social media love after impromptu performance of Lady Gaga hit song ‘Shallow’ (VIDEO)

Charlotte Awbery impresses with her version of the song 'Shallow.' — Screengrab via Facebook/KevinFreshwater

PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 — Social media entertainer Kevin Freshwater unwittingly “discovered” Charlotte Awbery, after she delivered an impromptu but impressive rendition of Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning Shallow from A Star is Born.

Freshwater had approached a few people prior to catching Awbery at the subway station, where he is heard asking them to “Finish the Lyrics” of popular random songs which include songs from the band Queen.

Awbery was the last person he captured on the video, and she appeared to be caught off guard at first, when Freshwater came to her.

However, she sang after Freshwater kicked off with the first few lines of the lyrics, before she melodiously belted out the chorus.

The gobsmacked YouTuber, who posted the three-minute video on his Facebook, was also heard chuckling and asking Awbery whether she was a singer, to which she said yes.

“Oh my God, you’re brilliant,” he said, praising her when she was done singing.

The video has since garnered 88,000 shares, 18,000 comments and over 200,000 comments from netizens.

David Beckett, a Facebook user wrote, “Wow, the lady at the end was amazing,” referring to Awbery’s video clip while Linday Sian Kernan praised Awbery, saying that “The lady at the end gave me goosebumps. Amazing voice.”

Another user, Susan Whipple, wrote, “This totally brought a smile to my face.”