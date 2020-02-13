A week after opening to the public, KL’s Saloma Link has been dirtied by irresponsible pedestrians

The Saloma Link connects Kampung Baru to the Golden Triangle. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Cyberjaya Info

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The new Saloma Link which was opened to the public about a week ago has already been dirtied by careless pedestrians.

A photo tweeted by the handle Cyberjaya Info shows the bridge floor covered in liquid that was already dried up.

Alongside the photo, the tweet urged the public to keep the bridge clean.

“Please don’t bring drinks on this link, there are a lot of people using the bridge so it is easy to bump into someone else. Let’s keep this bridge clean together,” urged Cyberjaya Info in the tweet.

Jangan bawa minuman, bubble tea, Setabak di Pintasan Saloma ni.



Orang ramai, jalan sikit je memang boleh berlanggar dengan orang lain.



Sama-sama kita jaga kebersihan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lGRbKGkYiv — Cyberjaya Info (@Twt_Cyberjaya) February 10, 2020

A Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB) representative said they have a sea of cleaners working daily from 8am until 7pm.

“Since the incident happened at night, the cleaners cleaned up the mess the next morning,” said the PKB representative.

Prior to the tweet, PKB had already put up signs along the link urging the public to keep the bridge clean apart from placing auxiliary police and security guards at both exits.

Costing RM31 million, the 370-metre bridge connects Lorong Raja Muda Musa 3 to Jalan Saloma, next to Menara Public Bank, which is across the road from KLCC.