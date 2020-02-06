Sarawak family receives ‘wild’ surprise after slow loris found in bathroom

Nature’s call: The slow loris was believed to have entered the bathroom through the ventilation system. — Picture via Facebook/Sarikei Fire and Rescue Services Department

PETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — A family in Sarikei, Sarawak received a surprise from nature when they were greeted by a slow loris in their bathroom earlier today.

A male family member swiftly called the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Services Department, which sent over a team of rescuers to escort the animal, The Borneo Post reported.

The slow loris, a nocturnal primate from South-east Asia, was believed to have found its way to the bathroom via an iron grill covering the toilet’s ventilator fan.

The report said the man’s house in Jalan Pandan was located next to a forest.

Slow lorises are a protected species in Sarawak and are the world’s only venomous primate.

Their venomous bite can harm humans.

Like many other endangered species, habitat loss and the exotic pet trade threaten their survival.

The Star reported that the slow loris was wandering about in the restroom when a team of four firemen arrived at the location.

PBK II Haron Jenai, who led the team of firemen said the slow loris was easily corralled and was safely released back into the forest after it was retrieved from the washroom.