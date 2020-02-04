Malaysian motorcyclist smacked by toll security guard for not using the motorcycle lane (VIDEO)

Mohammad Yahya lost his temper after the convoy ignored his orders. ― Screenshot via Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A video of a security guard smacking a motorcyclist at a toll plaza was the focus of social media since it was uploaded yesterday.

The incident that occured at the Kampung Lekir West Coast Expressway toll plaza after a convoy of motorcyclists had refused to use the motorcycle lane, causing an obstruction which resulted in delays for other road users.

Security guard, Mohammad Yahya, who had asked the group to use the proper motorcycle lane burst into anger after they ignored his orders multiple times resulting in him smacking one of the motorcyclists who were trying to slip through the boom gate.

“It was only a smack and it wasn’t that hard at all,” he told Harian Metro.

“I did it to teach the rider and his friends a lesson and for not obeying my orders on using the proper motorcycle lane.”

According to Mohammad, there were about 50 of them and their selfish actions had triggered the emergency siren at the toll plaza to go off.

“I apologise if my actions caused some to feel uncomfortable, but these riders need to be taught a lesson.

“Their refusal to use the proper lane causes delays for other road users,” he said, adding that it was also his responsibility to stop them.

The video which was posted on Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook page has been viewed over 250,000 times and had been shared 1000 times.

Most supported Muhammad’s action and one user even commented that Mohammad should have hit them harder.