Malaysia’s Pestle and Mortar limited-edition T-shirt to support Australia’s brave superheroes

The limited edition T-shirt will benefit the firefighters in Australia. — Picture courtesy of Pestle and Mortar

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — Malaysian streetwear brand Pestle and Mortar Clothing (PMC) will be featuring a limited-edition T-shirt to support the brave men and women combating the ferocious Australian bush fires.

This special edition by PMC was inspired by Australia’s brave firefighters who fought to extinguish the fires that have been ravaging through the country for over three months, and destroying 25 million acres of land.

Dubbed as real-life superheroes, these brave men and women have put their lives at stake while ordinary people flee the dangerous path of these fires.

PMC was founded on the basis of creating an impact and its platform has been championing these causes over the last 10 years.

Each T-shirt will be selling at RM119, and all proceeds collected from the sale will be donated to the New South Wales’ Rural Fire Service.

Available for purchase only at pestlemortarclothing.com, those who are interested can make their orders by January 27 and the tees will be shipped out on February 3.