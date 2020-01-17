UK journalist slammed on social media after rant on sub-standard nasi lemak served during flight

The offensive nasi lemak served by British Airways to UK journalist Katie Morley which led to Morley ranting on her Twitter. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — If there’s something that can rile Malaysians up, it is food.

Especially when said food is our beloved nasi lemak.

This is what UK-based journalist Katie Morley found out after she tweeted on Wednesday the meal served to her during a British Airways flight.

The ensuing tweets resulted in her saying that she did not mean to offend anyone and hoped to try the “real thing” one day.

“Behold: chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies. ANCHOVIES. I quite like plane food usually, and this was a 0/10,” she had tweeted.

In the name of public interest, am sharing this wickedly bad meal British Airways treated me to during a 13hr flight. Behold: chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies. ANCHOVIES. I quite like plane food usually, and this was a 0/10 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ZmgbGa6znV — Katie Morley (@KatieMorley_) January 15, 2020

Many Malaysians have got in touch to say the meal I tweeted about yday is a popular national dish. I’d not come across it before & meant no offence. As many have pointed out, I was clearly served a v poor version by BA. Sure it can be lovely & hope to try the real thing one day! — Katie Morley (@KatieMorley_) January 16, 2020

Andrew Morris tweeted to Morley that her post had offended an entire nation.

“It’s usually delicious — certainly beats the scrambled egg served on most long haul flights,” he said.

Balqis informed Morley that the dish was called nasi lemak.

“The anchovies aren’t supposed to be slimy, it’s supposed to be crispy. It’s British Airline anyway, you can’t expect a 10/10 traditional asian food lol,” she tweeted.

Atieqah Rashid questioned why Morley ordered the food although she was not aware of what was inside.

“So lame. Everyone know nasi lemak duh.. Its our traditional food.. Please at least respect others cuisine if you wanna be respected,” she wrote.

Many also invited Morley to come to Malaysia and they would gladly take her to places that serve nice nasi lemak.

One of them Minamino wrote: “Meh mari Malaysia, kekgi aku bowok mu makan nasi lemak hok sedap sekali kat dunia (Come to Malaysia, I will bring you to the place that serves the best nasi lemak in the world).”

Morley’s latest tweet also elicited replies from Darren Cronian, the YouTuber, who gained social media fame when he flew from Athens to Kuala Lumpur just to savour a plate of nasi lemak.

He duly told Morley that Malaysians were very passionate about the local food.



