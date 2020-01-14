Ashley Graham teases new Revlon launch

In this file photo taken on February 11, 2018 model Ashley Graham walks the runway for Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 14 — Ashley Graham has a new Revlon makeup collaboration in the pipeline.

The supermodel has taken to Instagram to inform her 10 million followers that she has been hard at work in the beauty lab and is poised to release new shades for her ‘Never Enough Lip’ collection.

Graham, who is heavily pregnant with her first child, teased the new collection with a fun video clip that sees her dancing in her underwear, with five tubes of the new lip colours tucked into her bra. She then applies one of them, an elegant nude shade, in front of the camera, dancing the whole time.

But the fashion star’s lips are sealed in relation to the exact launch date. “Baby Boy is coming SO soon‼️” she captioned the video. “But that’s not the only thing! We’re launching NEW SHADES for my @revlon Never Enough Lip collection!! Coming sooooooon!!”

Revlon and Graham released two collaborative lip kits last year, and the collections have been a major hit for the brand. The supermodel has been working with the beauty giant since January 2018, when she featured in its ‘Live Boldly’ campaign.

The move is the latest in a sting of high-profile collaborations for Graham this year — earlier this month, she unveiled her new Resort 2020 swimwear collection for the size-inclusive label Swimsuits For All, marking five years of creative partnership. She also announced that she has been working with the bridal brand Pronovias on a size-inclusive collection of wedding dresses that is set to go on sale in March. — AFP-Relaxnews