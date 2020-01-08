Nicholas Hoult, Alice Pagani front new Emporio Armani fragrance campaign

Nicholas Hoult and Alice Pagani are the new faces for Emporio Armani’s latest fragrance campaign. — Picture courtesy Armani Beauty/Instagram via AFP

MILAN, Jan 8 — Nicholas Hoult and Alice Pagani have landed starring new roles in the latest Emporio Armani fragrance campaign.

The British actor and the Italian actress have been unveiled as the luxury brand's new “Emporio Armani couple”, fronting the hit fragrances “Stronger With You Freeze” for him and “In Love With You Freeze” for her.

Directed by Fabien Constant, the “Together Stronger” campaign is set to roll out today. The clip — which WWD reports is set to the Major Lazer track Powerful featuring Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley — sees the duo acting out a classic love story featuring sports cars, glamorous railway stations and stolen moments.

The move marks the first major beauty campaign for X Men: Days of Future Past star Hoult, who recently starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in The Current War and in last year’s biopic Tolkien. It is also a major milestone for Pagani, who is known for her role as the character Ludovica Storti in the Netflix production Baby.

To watch “Together Stronger”, see below: — AFP-Relaxnews