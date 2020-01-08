Malaysian Grab driver drives 200km to return wallet left behind by Singaporean

Mak with Sateesh after Sateesh drove some 200km from Melaka to Johor Baru to return Mak's wallet that was left in Sateesh's car. — Photo via Facebook/JB TRACER: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime & Community Service Report

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A Singaporean man's belief in humanity has been further strengthened after a Malaysian Grab driver drove some 200 kilometres to return a wallet he left behind in the e-hailing car.

In a post shared on Facebook page JB TRACER: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime & Community Service Report, Carney Mak said he had taken a Grab ride in Johor Baru at around 9pm on Saturday when he misplaced the wallet.

To make matters worse, Mak only realised his wallet was missing when he wanted to pay for dinner.

“Made a report on the Grab app while heading back to Singapore. Shortly after arriving in Singapore, I received a call from the Grab driver to inform me that he will check his car and update me via Whatsapp.”

“To my delight, Mr Sateesh found my wallet! As it was past midnight, we agreed to meet the coming evening,” he shared.

The pair agreed to meet at the JB Sentral Caltex petrol station.

It turned out Sateesh drove down from Melaka to return Mak's wallet.

“Everything was in tact (few hundred $ plus my cards).

“Had to write this long post to express my gratitude to Mr. Sateesh Karuppusamy,” he added.

As a reward, Mak had invited Sateesh and his family for a week's stay in Singapore where all expenses will be paid.

The trip has been planned during Chinese New Year.

Speaking to China Press, Mak said Sateesh had picked up other customers after dropping him off.

“But none of them saw my wallet and take it away. For that I feel very lucky,” he said.