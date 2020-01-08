Is the choppy, wavy bob the celebrity go-to hairstyle of 2020?

Margot Robbie arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 8 — If there was one dominant hairstyle at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, it was the choppy bob, styled into loose, carefree waves.

Red carpet hairstyles look set to get a casual makeover in 2020, if the first major celebrity event of the year was anything to go by. At the Golden Globe Awards this month, Hollywood’s biggest names let their hair down — literally — setting a mellow tone for such a high-profile event.

Australian actress Margot Robbie led the way, sporting a shoulder-length bob styled into beachy waves and featuring a flash of dark roots for an extra dose of insouciance. It was a style also championed by Rachel Bilson, whose brunette, ombre tresses were parted down the centre and left to fall to her collarbone in natural, fuss-free waves. US-Irish actress Saoirse Ronan’s approach was slightly more polished, featuring a deep side part and more volume, but a slight wave meant the style remained breezy.

Several stars opted for shorter bobs with blunt ends: Michelle Williams was one of them. The actress channelled 1920s flapper style with her finger waves and peroxide blonde colour. Naomi Watts opted for a similar style, keeping things slick with a deep side part, while Lucy Boynton’s centre-parted bob boasted a feathery texture for a gamine look.

Reese Witherspoon put a sleek spin on the trend, stepping out with a mid-length bob combed neatly over to one side. The actress kept her tresses fairly straight and glossy, but nodded to the look with a Noughties-style flick at the ends — proving that, this season, it’s all about making waves. — AFP-Relaxnews