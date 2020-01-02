Tesco Malaysia brings ‘ong’ to all Malaysians this Chinese New Year with launch of new campaign

Tesco customers are in for a treat this CNY with the launch of the ‘Semua ONG Mali 2020’ campaign. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — Chinese New Year is just a few weeks away and Tesco Stores Malaysia Sdn Bhd has launched its “Semua ONG Mali 2020” campaign for Malaysians to enjoy in the season of prosperity together.

Keeping true to the spirit of our country’s diversity and inclusivity, Tesco Malaysia aims to make sure that this year’s CNY celebrations are inclusive.

“What makes Malaysia beautiful is the richness of its culture and people. Despite having different beliefs and cultures, Malaysians will all come together to celebrate each other’s festivals in harmony,” said Tesco Malaysia chief executive officer Paul Ritchie in a press release.

“That diversity and inclusivity is reflected in our CNY 2020 campaign until January 29, where its ‘ONG Mali’ for all.”

He added Tesco Malaysia is constantly focusing their efforts in providing affordable and quality products to their customers, as it is privy to the strain on the everyday person’s wallet with the ever-rising cost of living.

“We know that festive celebrations can be taxing on the wallet, so we want to make it possible for our customers to enjoy traditional CNY customs, family reunions, and of course, scrumptious, delightful food at the centre of it all.”

Tesco Malaysia customer director Vivian Yap showing off the traditional Chinese attire, among items for the ‘Semua ONG Mali 2020’ campaign. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia

To keep in line with their efforts, Tesco Malaysia is set to introduce Banana Prawns (RM58.88 per kg) and Tiger Prawns (RM68.88 per kg), all the way from Australia, to their catalogue of CNY seafood delicacies.

Other crowd favourites like frozen Canadian Lobster (RM47.88 per piece), medium-sized Prawns (RM24.99 per kg), frozen Dragon Tiger Grouper (RM62.88) and frozen Coral Trout (RM66.88) will also be available.

Tesco Malaysia also champions homegrown products at their stores as its Tesco Own Brand (TOB) range of products, which are ten per cent cheaper on average, are mostly made by local small and medium enterprises.

In addition, Tesco Malaysia is also set to embrace the future at the start of the new decade by becoming the first major retailer in Malaysia to leverage on Facebook to host a shopping event by holding a 13-hour long Facebook Live Sale this month.

The sale, which will be hosted by local celebrities like Wayne Thong, Tata Wanqian and Noelle Nah, will offer items at attractive prices for customers and the chance to win many “Golden Hour” vouchers.

In the spirit of giving back, plans to step up their aid for Kechara Soup Kitchen this CNY with the introduction of their corporate social responsibility initiative called the Gift of Prosperity (GOP).

Since 2016, Tesco Malaysia has helped Kechara support 12,387 underprivileged individuals and families through the donations of unsold, but edible, food through their network of 60 stores across Malaysia.

Yap and Kechara’s operations director Justin Cheah pose with items included in the 'Gift of Prosperity' set. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia

“We are now inviting Tesco customers to join our effort through the purchase of the GOP. By purchasing it, they too can help provide meals to even more underprivileged people across Malaysia,” said Kechara’s operations director Justin Cheah.

The GOP, which is purchasable online or in-store, looks like an ang pow packet and acts as a voucher that includes a set of essential items like tuna, instant oats, assorted biscuits, orange cordial, rice, noodles and cooking oil, to help more underprivileged communities.

Customers can purchase either the RM25 or RM50 GOP gift card from check-out counters, Tesco Online, Lazada and Shopee up till February 5.

All GOP’s purchased will then be distributed by Kechara to beneficiaries such as Tong Sim Senior Citizens Care Centre, Persatuan Kebajikan Penyayang Kulai and Ebenezer Home Care Centre.

For more information about Tesco Malaysia’s “Semua ONG Mali 2020” and “Gift of Prosperity” campaigns click here.