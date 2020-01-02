Swedish YouTuber Pewdiepie describes fans in Malaysia and Singapore as ‘hectic’ and ‘scream-ish’

Popular Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg and his wife Marzia Bisognin when they visited Malaysia in 2016. ― Picture via Instagram/pewdiepie

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― It appears that fans in Malaysia and Singapore have left a lasting impression on popular Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg when he visited both countries a few years ago.

Taking to his YouTube channel on Saturday to answer fan questions, Kjellberg, known online as PewDiePie, described fans in Malaysia and Singapore as “hectic” and “scream-ish” when they react to him.

In a 21-minute video posted on December 28, Kjellberg was asked by a fan for his thoughts on how he feels when someone tries to secretly photograph him when he is out in public.

To him, he said the whole “stealth photo move” is rude and annoying.

He also described the act as “extremely cringey” and recalled how a fan recently tried to discreetly photograph him when he was in Italy.

“I hate the fact that people look at me like I'm some sort of attraction.

“I'm a person like everyone else and I want to be treated like a person.

“I don't think that is too much to ask,” said Kjellberg, who is the most subscribed individual Youtuber with over 100million subscribers on his channel.

He went on to explain that there is a difference in how his fans from different countries react when they see him out in public.

“Like if you go to countries like Malaysia and Singapore, people are very hectic and scream-ish and crazy and they lose their minds when they see you.

“They do all this crazy stuff,” he added.

The 30-year-old, however, clarified that he loves meeting fans but at the same time he also wants people to treat him normally.

“I don't like when people scream or get freaked out.

“I understand that people get excited, but that's not what I'm against.

“I think there is a culture to treat people more than they are and that annoys me,” he said.

In 2016, Kjellberg visited Malaysia for a personal holiday with his then-girlfriend (now wife) Marzia Bisognin.

He later opened up about his experience in Kuala Lumpur in a vlog where he talked about how some fans wanted multiple photos in various angles when they met him.

He also said he came across tweets by some users tracking his whereabouts in KL.

Kjellberg had also posted a vlog about his experience in Singapore back in 2013 where he was greeted by a group of screaming fans at the lobby of his hotel.