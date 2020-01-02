H&M launches a Billie Eilish fashion collection

H&M drops Billie Eilish merch collection with campaign work by trailblazing 3D artist Ines Alpha. ― Picture courtesy of H&M via AFP

STOCKHOLM, Jan 2 ― Billie Eilish is kicking off 2020 with a brand-new fashion collection for H&M.

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with the Swedish fast fashion giant on a merchandise collection launching online and in stores worldwide as of January 2.

Inspired by the 18-year-old star's signature style, the collection spans long, boxy t-shirts, hoodies, sweater dresses and joggers bearing her logos, as well as accessories such as beanies, bucket hats and socks. The color palette is largely cream, black and pale green, featuring splashes of neon green.

“Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values,” said Emily Bjorkheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided, in a statement. “We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well.”

The 3D makeup artist Ines Alpha was snapped up to work on the collection's campaign, which spans visuals and an exclusive Snapchat filter.

“I'm trying to push the boundaries of beauty and makeup by trying to offer more possibilities for self-expression,” Alpha said. “And with 3D it's pretty much endless ― for the H&M Billie Eilish merch campaign, I wanted to work with liquids from another planet, floating around the models and bringing colors and fun to this augmented world. Those surrealistic 3D elements are living in the images, videos and the custom-made Snapchat filter for everyone to play with.”

Eilish flexed her fashion design muscles last year with the launch of a childrenswear line via her online merchandise shop Blohsh. The series, which rolled out in November, spanned hoodies, shorts, t-shirts and beanies in neutral white or vibrant lime green hues. ― AFP-Relaxnews