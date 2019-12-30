Woman defecates on Johor Causeway after massive traffic jams cause five-hour delay

Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng has extended his apologies to the woman in the video. — Screengrab from Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — A woman was forced to answer the call of nature at the side of the Johor Causeway after heavy traffic trapped commuters in a massive jam last weekend.

A three-second video showing the person defecating on the road while being assisted by a male companion began circulating online on Friday, December 27.

On the same day, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported five-hour delays for motorists traveling towards Johor through the Tuas Checkpoint.

Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng was quoted by Sin Chew Daily saying he felt “distressed” by the incident and apologised for what the woman in the video had experienced.

Chen is currently heading a task force overseeing congestion issues at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex.

He added that the influx of cars and buses entering Malaysia from Singapore during the festive period meant that long lines at the checkpoints were common.

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media over whether it should have been uploaded in the first place, with some saying that the woman shouldn’t have been filmed as the situation was likely beyond her control.

Others argued that she could have at least used a plastic bag to clean up the droppings.



