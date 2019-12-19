Coffee and handbags: Fashion designer Christy Ng launches unique CNY gift with Nescafe Gold

Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad business executive officer Othman Chraibi (left) and Christy Ng launching the partnership at Sunway Pyramid. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Coffee might not be the first thing that springs to mind when fashion is mentioned.

But for Malaysian fashion entrepreneur Christy Ng, caffeine is the very fuel that keeps her creative spirit up and running.

“Behind every great fashion designer is a great amount of coffee.

“I drink coffee every day and it plays a big part in my life. Whenever I’m in a stressful situation or facing a designer’s block, I need my caffeine fix.

“The aroma of coffee alone is enough to make me feel calm and relaxed,” she told Malay Mail.

As an ardent coffee lover, it was only apt for Ng to join forces with Nescafe Gold to produce a limited-edition handbag for Chinese New Year.

The partnership was sealed at the Christy Ng flagship store at Sunway Pyramid where Ng and Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad business executive officer Othman Chraibi unveiled the handbag for the first time.

The ability to personalise the bag with an engraving makes each unit truly one-of-a-kind. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Drawing inspiration from gold ingots and the shape of handheld Chinese fans, Ng designed the crimson red tote to make a timeless accessory that would go perfectly with outfits for the festive season.

“In Chinese culture, a fan represents good luck, prosperity, and joy.

“The best part is that it’s said to help ward off bad spirits as well,” Ng explained.

Every purchase of the bag comes with a 50g jar of Nescafe Gold and five money packets, making it a unique and rather unconventional Chinese New Year present.

As gifting habits in the younger generation change, Ng says the bag, which can be personalised with a letter engraving, is a great option for someone seeking a present that stands out from the usual food hampers or fruit baskets.

“I think a lot of millennials will lean towards buying different gifts. We want to celebrate individuality with personalised presents.

“That’s what we and Nescafe Gold are trying to do. We’re crafting special gifts that matter for those who matter, in line with our messaging.”

Ng added that it was a “dream come true” for her to collaborate with a household name such as Nescafe Gold, a brand whose coffee she always has stocked up in her pantry.

The appreciation goes both ways as Othman said the partnership has enabled Nescafe to pay meaningful tribute to the Chinese New Year celebrations in Malaysia.

“We’re very proud of this partnership as a brand and how we were able to come together to create this special gift for a very special season in Malaysia.

“As a non-Malaysian, I’ve been here for the last three years and I can see how Chinese New Year is a festival that is celebrated on an amazing scale.”