Bella Thorne is the new face of fashion and beauty platform 10 PM Curfew

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — Bella Thorne has landed a new role, as the face of the fashion and beauty media company 10PM Curfew.

The actress and entrepreneur has been snapped up to represent the brand, which is behind the female-centric Instagram accounts Style (@style) and Girls (@girls), boasting more than 2.2 million followers combined. She will post exclusive content on the accounts, in addition to promoting them, contributing to the overall content strategy and direction, and using them as a platform for her own product releases.

“I’m so stoked to partner up with 10pm curfew,” said Thorne — who counts 22 million followers on her personal Instagram account — in a statement. “They represent female empowerment and highlight every woman’s originality through style and community. As a human we are all looking for our personalities to be well reflected through our style. I am honored to be the face of a company that’s growing into one of the most prominent female networks.”

“When we started @Style and @Girls, our mission was to create a centralized place for an audience to find inspiration and discover new trends in the fashion & beauty industry,” 10PM Curfew wrote on Instagram. “With Bella’s experience in the industry and her mission to empower women through her own platform, we are glad to be able to formulate a strategic partnership through which we can continue to further realize our mission.”

The move is the latest in a string of recent career coups for Thorne, who established her own beauty label ‘Thorne by Bella’ last year, and partnered with the US vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company Glass House Group on ‘Forbidden Flowers,’ a cannabis and CBD brand that launched this year. — AFP-Relaxnews