Taped durian art: Singaporean vender pokes fun at the viral ‘duct-taped banana’ masterpiece

Singaporean durian seller comes up with his own version of ‘duct-taped banana’ artwork using durian. — Picture via Instagram/angkaryong and Facebook/99oldtrees

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 – A Singaporean durian seller has cunningly poked fun at a modest yet “sophisticated” work of art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan which was displayed at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach in the US over the weekend.

The art piece, titled Comedian, was nothing but a single piece of banana duct-taped to the gallery wall.

The artwork quickly became the most talked-about shortly after it was sold to a French collector for a whopping US$120,000 (RM500,000).

But much to the surprise of spectators, Georgian-born American artist David Datuna walked up to the extortionately-priced banana and removed it from the wall.

He then calmly peeled the fruit and took a bite in front of a group of seemingly shocked bystanders.

Following the drama that has been circulating online since the weekend, 99 Old Trees – Durians and Desserts café in Singapore took to Facebook to poke fun at the artwork by duct-taping a durian to the wall.

The shop owner has also jokingly put up the thorny masterpiece titled “Durian Tape to White Wall” for sale at SG$163,056 (RM498,940).

The Facebook post, which has been shared over 1,100 times, also accompanies a cheeky caption that says, “Looks like Art, Smells like Fart”.

It also says the artwork comes with duct tape and Pahang Mao Shan Wang 2.15kg (Wall not included).

In the comment section, many Facebook users found the joke hilarious and even praised the shop owner for the humour.

Many social media users also fired up their artistic flare to come up with their own version of duct tape-inspired artwork.