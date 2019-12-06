Malaysia Airlines introduces shuttle fares on KL-Singapore direct flights

Malaysia Airlines said the new shuttle fares would replace the business flex, economy flex and economy smart on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore return route. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― Malaysia Airlines Bhd will be launching the first-of-its-kind fare option for travellers called shuttle fares, on direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore beginning December 10, 2019.

In a statement today, Malaysia Airlines said the shuttle fares were divided into three fare structures ― business flex shuttle, economy flex shuttle and economy smart shuttle ― to allow for greater flexibility and convenience for travellers flying direct between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

It said the new shuttle fares would replace the business flex, economy flex and economy smart on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore return route.

“The shuttle fares offer multiple perks, which include changing from the original schedule to an earlier flight on the same day with no penalty, waiver of fee for dates or flight change, and dedicated shuttle check-in counter in both KL International Airport and Changi Airport, Singapore.

“These fares also include the complimentary check-in baggage allowance of 40kg for business flex shuttle, 35kg for economy flex shuttle and 30kg for the economy smart shuttle,” it said.

In conjunction with this introduction, Malaysia Airlines will be giving discounts of up to 20 per cent off on the three fare categories from December 10-27, 2019, for immediate travel up until June 30, 2020. ― Bernama