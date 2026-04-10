KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Beauty brand Huda Beauty has unveiled its latest seasonal drop, the “Strawberry Latte Collection”, a new makeup lineup centred on flushed complexions and soft-focus, sculpted finishes.

Positioned as a summer-ready edit, the collection leans into café-inspired tones paired with berry hues, combining what the brand describes as “intense mauve blush” with a revival of early-2000s lip trends.

In a media release, it is stated that the look blends rosy warmth with muted nude lips, offering a modern take on the so-called “LipCealer” aesthetic.

At the core of the launch is the Blush Filter Palette in Strawberry Latte, featuring four shades — three matte blushes and one luminous “blushlighter” topper. The mattes are formulated to be buildable and blendable, while the shimmer shade is designed to add a soft glow, allowing users to layer for a more dimensional finish.

The collection also introduces two new shades of the brand’s Blush Filter Liquid Blush: “Strawberry Latte”, described as a mocha mauve, and “Berry Fever”, a deeper berry tone.

According to the brand, the liquid formulas are lightweight and designed to melt into the skin, now updated with a stamped doe-foot applicator for easier use.

Rounding out the lineup are three Faux Filler Lip Gloss shades — “Lightcealer”, “Midcealer” and “Richcealer” — in neutral tones inspired by concealer undertones. The glosses aim to deliver a high-shine finish while creating the appearance of fuller lips, complementing the flushed cheek look.

The Strawberry Latte Collection reflects a broader shift towards blurred blush techniques, sculpted warmth and nostalgic beauty influences, with Huda Beauty tapping into Y2K-inspired trends for the season.