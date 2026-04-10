MERSING, April 10 — The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) has established the Mersing Marine Park Gallery to raise awareness about the importance of preserving marine ecosystems among tourists, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local communities and the private sector.

DOF Mersing Marine Park Unit head Muhammad Irfan Ahmad Hanizar said the initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Johor state government, is aimed at providing the public with information about the Sultan Iskandar Marine Park and DOF’s marine conservation efforts.

“The opening of this gallery coincides with Visit Johor Year 2026, and we expect it to become a key attraction through various activities organised together with the Mersing Tourism Association (MTA),” he told Bernama yesterday.

Located within the DOF premises here and operational since last Saturday, the gallery features five sections: information, screening, conservation, biodiversity and interactive exhibits.

Admission is free.

Visitors explore exhibits at the Johor Marine Park Gallery in Mersing, set up by the Department of Fisheries to raise awareness of marine ecosystem conservation. — Bernama pic

MTA secretary Ahmad Firdaus Shaik Omar described the gallery as a platform for educational tourism, offering visitors early exposure and insight before they visit the islands in the district.

“At the same time, we aim to promote sustainable tourism by instilling in visitors the importance of protecting the environment, and guiding them on the do’s and don’ts, and encouraging the principle of ‘take nothing but photographs, leave nothing but footprints’ on our islands,” he said.

He added that these efforts are crucial to maintaining environmental balance while educating the public on recycling practices and their responsibility to protect the environment.

The gallery, which showcases a dugong replica and whale bones, also provides explanations on how fish breed, as well as on squid movements and the turtle nesting process. Visitors can also experience interactive displays of fish and jellyfish movements using 3D holographic fans. — Bernama