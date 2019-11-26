Skin thin: Malaysian company unveils country’s thinnest condom

Measuring at 0.04mm, Nipis condom is the thinnest of its kind produced locally. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Homegrown condom manufacturer Care Latex has just stepped up its game by unveiling its skin thin condom in a bid to advocate safe sex while also boosting pleasure.

The latex male condom, dubbed “Nipis” also set a record in the Malaysia Book of Records for being the thinnest of its kind in the country.

At the launch, Care Latex founder Bonn Lam said the 0.04 millimetre thin condom, themed “Dare to Feel”, is set to take the consumers to a whole new level of intimacy.

“When we thought of launching a new condom, we didn’t just think about our consumers wants, but also about our society’s needs as a whole.

Malaysia Book of Records operation, research and marketing manager Edwin Yeoh and chief operating officer Christopher Wong together with Care Latex founder and executive director Bonn Lam and executive director Patricya Tan unveil the skin thin Nipis condom. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“The launch of Nipis reminds people that we shouldn’t abandon our emotions and passion for things that matter to us and challenge ourselves to go ahead and dare ourselves to feel,” he said.

The race for producing the thinnest condom in the country may sound like a safety risk, but the company assured that each condom had passed through stringent tests to ensure its durability and elasticity.

At the event, the condom’s strength was challenged through various activities and games to demonstrate its quality.

Each Nipis condom has passed through several quality tests to ensure its durability and elasticity. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

The new edition offers a wide range of fun and an exciting selection of condoms, including Comfort Fit, Chocolate Love, Vanilla Milkshake, Ultimate Ribbed, Spotted Sensation, Dotted Pleasure, G-Sport and many more.

Apart from offering an exciting new life of products, Care Latex has also joined hands with the Malaysian AIDS Council to highlight the importance of safe sex.

“The awareness of the impact of unwanted pregnancies and complications of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in our society still needs much focus.

“Therefore, we are committed to working closely with the government, industries and non-governmental organisations to continue the journey in educating the society on the importance of safe sex,” said Lam.

Nipis condoms come in a wide range of types and flavours. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Acknowledging that HIV infections through sexual activities are at the alarming rate, Malaysian AIDS Council president Bakhtiar Talhah noted that the collaboration is instrumental in HIV prevention works, especially in an effort to ending AIDS by 2030.

As part of the collaboration, Care Latex will support Malaysia AIDS Council by contributing part of the proceeds from the sale of the new condom at selected outlets.