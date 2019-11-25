Cash for grades: Kedah parents reward son with RM10,000 cash bouquet for doing well in UPSR exam

Muhammad Danish Haziq received a RM10,000 money bouquet from his parents for his UPSR results. — Picture from Facebook/Rak.bunga

KUALA LUMUR, November 25 — A couple from Alor Setar in Kedah have taken exam grades rewards to greater heights by giving their son RM10,000 in cash after he scored well in the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) exam recently.

In a strange yet thoughtful move, the husband and wife duo Ihsan Fahmi Ishak and Nor Ashikin Ahmad Pauzai ordered a RM10,000 money bouquet comprising RM50 banknotes to reward their third child Muhammad Danish Haziq for obtaining 5As and 1B in his UPSR exam.

Nor Ashikin, who runs a café with her husband, told Malay portal Harian Metro that her son is a very active boy who loves to play football, which took up most of his time and made him miss out a lot on his studies.

To encourage Mohammad Danish to accelerate his learning and excel in his exam, Nor Ashikin said they promised him a big reward three months before his exams.

“Earlier, he had asked me and my husband to buy him an iPhone, but we were afraid that he would misuse the phone and not focus on his studies.

“So, we promised to give him RM10,000 in cash if he scored well in the exam,” she added.

From then on, Nor Ashikin said they saw their son putting lots of effort into preparing for the exam.

The 33-year-old mother also said that they are not a well-to-do family and had to use their savings and work really hard to make sure they had the amount in three months.

Although Muhammad Danish didn’t score straight As, his parents were still impressed with his results.

“Thankfully, he made the right decision and asked us to keep the money in a savings account for him,” Nor Ashikin said.