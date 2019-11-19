Billie Eilish unveils a fashion collection for kids (VIDEO)

Blohsh Instagram 2019 featuring Billie Eilish. — Picture from Instagram/@blohsh

LOS ANGELES, Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is flexing her fashion muscles with a new clothing line for kids.

Dubbed “Billie Eilish Kids”, the children’s collection launches today via the 17-year-old star’s online merchandise shop Blohsh, which sells apparel and accessories.

The hitmaker announced the news to her 42 million Instagram followers by posting a video to the social media platform featuring neon green-clad children climbing all over her. Further images posted to the Blohsh channel hint at hoodies, shorts, T-shirts and beanies in neutral white or vibrant lime green hues.

The launch comes days after Eilish was named as the fourth-biggest power dresser of 2019 by the global fashion search platform Lyst, whose data suggested that a flurry of neon green outfits worn by the star over the summer saw online searches for the colour increase by 69 per cent.

The star has been beefing up her fashion credentials this year, after being snapped up by German fashion label MCM to front its Fall 2019 campaign. She was photographed alongside the hip-hop artist Childish Major for the ads. — AFP-Relaxnews