Singapore millennial spills the tea on The Bubble Tea Factory

TODAY reporter Tessa Oh is not a big fan of bubble tea and she barely uses Instagram. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 — Bubble tea has become a legitimate Singaporean obsession. From bubble tea mooncakes to brown sugar boba tea tarts, it was only a matter of time before someone decided to blow up bubble tea paraphernalia into life-sized objects that Singaporeans could frolic around.

Better yet if this bubble tea wonderland was also designed to be Instaworthy.

Enter The Bubble Tea Factory.

Self-described as a multi-sensory “feast for the senses,” the Bubble Tea Factory, a pop-up museum that will be opened until December 18, promises to bring attendees through an “enthralling and immersive bubble tea journey.”

A late entrant into the bubble tea obsession, I always received stares from people when I announce that I am not a big fan of bubble tea — I only drank my first full cup this year.

I am not much of an Instagram fiend either. The last time I posted a photo was in October.

Your First Look At The Bubble Tea Factory, The New Boba Pop-Up That’s The Ultimate Instagram Haven

So when the media invite for this Instagramable museum dedicated to bubble tea came into the newsroom’s inbox, my editor in her infinite wisdom obviously decided that I was the best reporter on the team to write about it.

In the name of journalism, I said yes with no hesitation.

This is how hardened news correspondents start out in the field.

I paid S$24 (RM73) — the price of about six cups of bubble tea — for a ticket to express my devotion to the job, and also to figure out why everyone around me is so in love with boba bae.

Starting our bubble tea adventure

As a bubble tea novice, I thought it would only be wise to bring an expert in the field along with me. My friend Shanisse, an arbiter of all things boba, was my companion.

On November 2, about two weeks after the Bubble Tea Factory was opened to the public, we arrived excited for the immersive bubble tea journey that was ahead of us.

When the staff let us into the first room, I felt prepared. The room was familiar — I had seen it in the pictures that influencers such as Naomi Neo had taken.

But we were clearly not as prepared as some other attendees, all true enthusiasts who rushed to take their positions in front of the oversized neon pink and purple boba props.

Dressed to the nines with Instagram boyfriends in tow, these bubble tea pros posed effortlessly for their #nofilter #ootds.

Meanwhile, Shanisse and I stood modestly in the corner and waited our turn.

Feeling defeated, I could only offer a meek smile and clichéd peace sign as Shanisse snapped a photo.

We soldiered on to the next room.

Nothing says “I love being a TODAY reporter” more than this.

Boba balling'

The next room offered something everyone loves more than bubble tea: A bathtub full of cold, hard (fake) cash.

I may have agreed to make a fool of myself in the spirit of journalism but Shanisse did not.

Shanisse and I gleefully entered the tub and threw the paper money around. It took us four tries to get the money shot.

I have seen many influencers throw things into the air in photos so I knew we were doing Instagram right this time.

The link to bubble tea? Tenuous. But the memories? Priceless.

I came in like a wrecking ball

The Bubble Tea Factory will also have you performing death-defying stunts. All for the gram, of course.

In the next room we entered was a giant ball suspended from the ceiling on a steel wire.

It immediately brought to mind Miley Cyrus in her music video for Wrecking Ball.

But I had done my research. Clearly this giant purple ball was a subtle reference, only understood by true boba connoisseurs, to the pink cactus pearls offered at bubble tea chain Playmade, right?

Either that, or the curators of this pop-up had figured out that by this point, nobody will remember that this journey was all meant to be about bubble tea, and decided to just put a giant millennial pink ball in a millennial pink room, because Instagram.

Less Miley Cyrus, more Hannah Montana.

Because I am vertically challenged and extremely clumsy, a helpful Bubble Tea Factory usher had to prop me up to take this photo.

Unfortunately, all our efforts did not seem worth it — the final product does not scream “like and subscribe”. I moved on.

Everything's better with confetti

At this point in the bubble tea journey, the adventurer who is not yet blown away by the Factory so far need not fret — confetti is next!

The design of the next room was simple and to the point: Laid on the ground were piles of paper confetti for one to play in. But attendees have only three minutes to enjoy this room before being politely asked to leave.

Again, despite my extensive research into bubble tea before attending this pop-up, I failed to see the link between the confetti and boba.

But what do I know? I don’t even have a standard order at Gong Cha.

Because throwing things in the air worked so well before, Shanisse and I planned to take turns throwing confetti into the air for our Instagram photos.

With three minutes on the clock, we had no time to waste. But once Shanisse bent down to take a handful of the rainbow coloured confetti, she noticed clumps of hair, presumably dropped by the earlier patrons.

The experience quickly turned into an obstacle of trying to get a higher ratio of confetti to hair in our hands, so we could get the best and least disgusting shot.

I guess this is what influencers mean when they talk about how difficult their jobs are.

99 per cent gusto, 1 per cent glamour.

‘Tarobly cute'

Anyone who may have read about similar Instagramable pop-up museums in other parts of the world, such as the Museum of Ice Cream, Rosé Mansion or Candytopia, would know that no self-respecting, millennial-targeted, immersive experience is complete without a ball pit.

And indeed the Bubble Tea Factory does not disappoint, as its final room features a giant pit filled with purple balls.

Don’t mistake my lack of a smile for a lack of enthusiasm.

By far the most interactive and impressive part of the factory, Shanisse and I had fun swimming in the sea of purple balls — and throwing them into the air for our photos, which by now had become our signature Instagram style.

A pair of small boys were in the pit with us, happily shovelling the balls with giant scoops that had been provided as props.

Our chase for Instagram fame was getting in the way of their playing, so we had to strike a deal. They could help throw the balls in the air for our photo shoot, and in exchange we would stay clear of the left side of the ball pit.

And just like that, we were legit influencers with our very own crew.

#BTS: Our boba enemies turned crew members.

The long road to my Oolong

At the end of it all, we were able to redeem a cup of bubble tea.

It may have been sitting out for a while but lukewarm bubble tea is still better than no bubble tea, I am told.

As Shanisse and I reviewed our photos from our hard day’s work, I reflected on what I had learnt from my first Instagram museum experience.

Was it the immersive multi-sensory journey I didn’t know I needed but was unconsciously searching for this whole time? Perhaps not.

Did it make me feel closer to Singapore’s national pastime? Not really.

As we sipped on our bubble tea and walked out of *SCAPE, I wondered gloomily if this was what it meant to be a millennial in 2019 — waiting for the next trendy, Instagram-worthy event to fill our social media feeds with.

But I can’t say that I did not have fun.

Between the selfie-taking and confetti-throwing, I had a good time catching up with a good friend.

And who am I to talk? Even as I considered whether the hour spent on a Saturday afternoon was worth my time, once Shanisse and I parted ways I posted a photo on Instagram anyway.

So all in all, I guess I have to consider my day at the Bubble Tea Factory a success.

But if I could do it all over again, I would probably have saved my S$24 to buy myself six cups of bubble tea.

Oolong milk tea, 30 per cent sugar please. — Tesesa Oh/TODAY