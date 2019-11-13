Influencer Helen Owen launches a swimwear collection with PQ Swim

Helen Owen has created a swimsuit collection with PQ Swim. — Picture courtesy of PQ Swim / Instagram 2019

NEW YORK, Nov 13 — In collaboration with the brand PQ Swim, high-ranking influencer and model Helen Owen has come up with a collection of swim suits to be sold exclusively by the PQ Swim and Revolve online stores.

With more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Helen Owen is a powerful influence in the world of fashion. Not surprisingly, brands are more than eager to call on her services for creative collaborations, whether for the launch of collections or new campaigns. PQ Swim (formerly known as PilyQ) became the latest to date, when it commissioned the influencer with a brief to create a new swimsuit capsule.

The Helen Owen x PQ Swim collection comprises 14 creations, including 11 swimsuits and three ready-to-wear pieces in a range of swimwear styles, most notably triangle-top, bandeau, and bra-top, which are embellished with such fashion details as flounces, lace and bows.

Pieces from the capsule, which are perfect for winter sun enthusiasts, are available online from PQ Swim and Revolve at prices that range from US$76 to 144. — AFP-Relaxnews