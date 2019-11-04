Singaporean generously celebrates birthday with 36 elderly cardboard collectors

Mr Chua decided to celebrate his birthday with an act of kindness. — Picture from Facebook/Happy People Helping People

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — For many, a birthday would typically consist of a cake and a meal shared with loved ones.

But for a certain Mr Chua from Singapore, the more the merrier comes in the form of sharing his special day with 36 elderly cardboard collectors.

The 36 senior citizens received angpow packets during the birthday celebration. — Picture from Facebook/Happy People Helping People

Chua decided to put a smile on the old folks’ faces by inviting them to his birthday party at a coffeeshop-bistro named 73 Hillcrest.

The news was shared on Singaporean non-profit foundation Happy People Helping People’s Facebook page.

Chua also gave each senior citizen an angpow, red packets containing money are usually handed out during auspicious occasions such as weddings, birthdays and Chinese New Year.

The non-profit foundation thanked the restaurant’s staff and volunteers for helping with the event and spending time with the 36 elderly guests to make them feel special.

Social media users praised Chua for his generous gesture. — Picture from Facebook/Happy People Helping People

According to Happy People Helping People, a cardboard collector known as Ms Koh who hails from Bedok was moved to tears by Chua’s generous gesture.

Koh told the non-profit foundation that the angpow packet she received from him would help ease some living expenses.

“She told me she can use the money to buy pampers for herself and her foster mother who is already very old and sickly,” the Facebook post said.

The post, which was shared on Friday, was met with positive reactions from social media users who praised Mr Chua for his kindness and generosity.