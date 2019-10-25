Are Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic cooking up a new beauty launch?

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian is seen ahead of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) which is held in Yerevan, Armenia, October 7, 2019. — Picture by Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via Reuters

NEW YORK, Oct 25 — Kim Kardashian West and Mario Dedivanovic have hinted at a second collaborative makeup collection.

The beauty entrepreneur’s long-time makeup artist jump-started rumours that the duo have been working on a new cosmetics collection when he published a video of the pair playing with swatches and palettes to Instagram this week, as reported by Allure. The IGTV clip sees them poring over and selecting shades for a mystery 10-pan palette, with six-pan palettes also in shot.

The only clue as to what fans can expect comes from Dedivanovic, who can be heard saying: “These are the key colours to create the look of Kim”, and “Red carpet is my favourite”.

Kardashian first released makeup with Dedivanovic in April 2018, via her KKW Beauty brand. The KKW X Mario series, which was released to mark the 10th anniversary of the duo’s first meeting, featured a series of eyeshadows and lip colours inspired by their favourite looks from a decade of creative collaboration. The creative is one of multiple close friends and family members to feature in a KKW collab, with the list of names including the winner of the debut season of the TV show Glam Masters Argenis Pinal, beauty mogul and sister Kylie Jenner, and the supermodel Winnie Harlow. — AFP-Relaxnews