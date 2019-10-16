New Nike SB Halloween Dunk Lo 'Night of Mischief' joins spooky holiday shoes

The Nike SB Halloween Dunk Lo 'Night of Mischief' — Picture courtesy of Nike via AFP

BEAVERTON, Oct 16 — The Nike SB Dunk Lo “Night of Mischief” will be released October 19 on SNKRS and in select skate shops across North America.

Nike SB has unveiled yet another Halloween-inspired sneaker, set to drop just in time for fright night.

The limited-edition Dunk Lo “Night of Mischief” has been designed in Halloween shades of black, orange and purple, with Jack-o'-lantern perforations on the leather vamp and spiders spinning webs on the side of each shoe. On the left and right heel the words “Trick” and “Treat” add the finishing touch.

The new design will join a new update of Nike's Air Force 1 Skeleton in black, an update to last year's white edition but still with a glow-in-the-dark skeleton print.

The clothing store atmos Japan also teased another Halloween release of the Air Force 1 on Instagram, the Shibuya, which is set to drop ahead of the holiday in shades of pumpkin orange. The bad news is this one might be harder to get your hands on, as it will only be released in Japan. — AFP-Relaxnews