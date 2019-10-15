Try and try again: TV and radio host Alexis Sueann crowned Miss Malaysia World 2019

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Alexis Sueann Seow may already has an impressive CV being an actress, TV host, radio host and emcee, but now she can add Miss World Malaysia 2019 to her list.
The 24-year-old was officially crowned as this year’s Miss World Malaysia last Sunday at the Mega Star Arena, Viva Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur.
Seow shed tears of joy when she overcame 19 other contestants to receive the coveted crown from Miss World Malaysia 2018, Larissa Ping.
The beauty queen who stands at 1.73 m and possesses a degree in psychology, also picked up multiple subsidiary awards on the night, as she won the People’s Choice, Top Talent and Beauty with a Purpose awards.
Seow sashayed away with RM30,000 in cash, a Ceres diamond ring worth RM20,000 and a one-year artiste management contract with coaching sessions by renowned Malaysian supermodel and actress Amber Chia.
She will also be representing Malaysia at the Miss World 2019 Final in London held on December 14, which will see hopefuls from 130 countries vie for the title.
Previously, Seow used to be a rover host for some of 8TV’s Quickie segments and was also the youngest female weekday-announcer at Hitz.FM, after winning the Hitz Announcer Search in 2015.
Seow previously participated in Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 where she won the first runner-up prize.
Second time lucky, she was finally crowned, beating out second-placed Sarawakian beauty queen, Juliana Sambai Anak Sibat and third place Klang native, Melissa Jespoh Raj.
The Miss World Malaysia 2019 pageant also continued in the legacy of requiring each participant to submit a Beauty with a Purpose project proposal, with the best projects being adopted by the Miss World Malaysia Organisation.
“Taking inspiration from Miss World Organisation’s founder Julia Morley’s Beauty with a Purpose charity mission, I hope to provide a platform for beauty queens of Malaysia to contribute to society,” said Miss World Malaysia’s national director, Sean Wong in a press release.
As Seow won that particular subsidiary award, the Miss World Malaysia Organisation pledged to support children’s education by donating RM10,000 to the National Autism Society of Malaysia and RM5,000 to the Dignity for Children Foundation.
The panel of judges for this year’s pageant comprised of Miss World Malaysia 2018 Larissa Ping, Miss World Malaysia 2014 Dewi Liana Seriestha, Malaysian supermodel Amber Chia and Ceres Jewels chief executive officer Datuk Sri Navneet Goenka.