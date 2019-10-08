Conde Nast Traveler reveals results of 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

The Whitsunday Islands have been voted the best in Australia and the South Pacific. — JohnCarnemolla/Istock.com pic via AFP

NEW YORK, Oct 8 — Conde Nast Traveler yesterday published its readers' 2019 favorites for travel. Its 32nd ranking, in which 600,000 people voted, gives an overview of the most popular destinations at the moment. Here are the winners.

If the Readers' Choice Awards shine light on the most beautiful resorts and hotels on each continent, they also indicate the destinations of the moment. In the category of the readers' favorite country, Indonesia comes in first, ahead of Thailand and then Portugal.

The most-visited country in the world, France, doesn't actually appear in the top 20. In terms of cities, Mexico has a nice showing in the category of smaller cities, with Mérida, Puebla, and Puerto Vallarta making the list. Japan comes in first for big cities, with Tokyo at the top closely followed by Kyoto.

For those who dream of escape, the Philippines' Boracay, Australia's Whitsunday Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Croatian island of Hvar were recognised in the island categories.

In air travel, Singapore makes an impressive showing, with both its airport and its national company Singapore Airlines earning top mentions.

Some of the 2019 Reader's Choice Awards:

Best tour operator: The Turquoise Holiday Company

Best specialist tour operator: Scott Dunn

Best villa rental company: The Thinking Traveller

Hotels

Best hotel in London: Rosewood London

Best hotel in the United Kingdom: The Balmoral, A Rocco Forte Hotel, Edinburgh

Best hotel in Ireland: The Westbury, Dublin

Best hotel in France and Monaco: La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

Best hotel in Italy: Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa

Best hotel in Spain and Portugal: Finca Cortesin, Casares, Spain

Best hotel in Greece and Turkey: Archipelagos Hotel, Mykonos, Greece

Best hotel in Central Europe: Baur Au Lac, Zurich, Switzerland

Best hotel in Northern Europe: Amerikalinjen, Oslo, Norway

Best hotel in New York: The Lowell

Best hotel in Los Angeles: SLS Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills

Best hotel on the East Coast of the United States: The Watergate Hotel, Washington DC

Best hotel in the Western and Southwestern United States: Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Best hotel in the Southern United States: Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

Best hotel on the West Coast of the United States: Olema House Point Reyes, California

Best hotel in Canada: Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City

Best hotel in Mexico: Rosewood San Miguel De Allende

Best hotel in the Caribbean and Central America: Hotel Jamaica, Montego Bay

Best hotel in South America: Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel, Peru

Best hotel in China: The Puxuan Hotel and Spa, Beijing

Best hotel in Hong Kong: The Murray, A Niccolo Hotel

Best hotel in India: Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Best hotel in Japan: Suiran, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Kyoto

Best hotel in Bangkok: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Best hotel in Singapore: Capella Singapore

Best hotel in Asia: Rosewood Luang Prabang, Laos

Best hotel in Australia and New Zealand: The Langham, Melbourne

Best hotel in Africa: Royal Mansour, Marrakech

Best hotel in the Middle East: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai

Resorts

Best resort in Europe: Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland

Best resort in the Northern United States: Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

Best resort in the Southern United States: The Swag, Waynesville, North Carolina

Best resort in the Southwestern United States: La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas

Best resort in Canada: Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British Columbia

Best resort in the Caribbean and Atlantic islands: Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico

Best resort in Mexico: Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas

Best resort in Central America: Hacienda Altagracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica

Best resort in South America: Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, Trancoso, Brazil

Best resort in Asia: Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Vietnam

Best resort in Bali, Indonesia: Capella Ubud, Bali

Best resort in Thailand: Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood

Best resort in Australia and the South Pacific: Nanuku, Auberge Resorts Collection Harbour, Fiji

Best resort in the Indian Ocean: Naladhu Private Island Maldives

Best resort in Africa: Sirikoi Lodge, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Kenya

Best resort in the Middle East: Jumeirah Mina A'Salam At Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Best ski resort: Gstaad, Suisse

Cruises

Best cruise line for mega ships: Royal Caribbean International

Best cruise line for large ships: Disney Cruise Line

Best cruise line for medium ships: Crystal Cruises

Best cruise line for small ships: Crystal Cruises

Best river ship line: Crystal River Cruises

Countries

Best Country: Indonesia

Best destination spa: Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand, India

Best train company: Belmond Andean Explorer, South America

Airlines

Best airline in the United Kingdom: Virgin Atlantic

Best airport in the world: Singapore

Islands

Best island in Europe: Hvar, Croatia

Best island in the United States: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Best Atlantic and Caribbean island: Puerto Rico

Best island in Asia: Boracay, Philippines

Best island in Australia and the South Pacific: Whitsundays Islands, Australia

Best island in Africa and the Indian Ocean: Maldives

Best island in the Americas: Cape Breton, Canada

For the complete rankings: www.cntraveler.com — AFP-Relaxnews