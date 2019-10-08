Conde Nast Traveler reveals results of 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Oct 8 — Conde Nast Traveler yesterday published its readers' 2019 favorites for travel. Its 32nd ranking, in which 600,000 people voted, gives an overview of the most popular destinations at the moment. Here are the winners.
If the Readers' Choice Awards shine light on the most beautiful resorts and hotels on each continent, they also indicate the destinations of the moment. In the category of the readers' favorite country, Indonesia comes in first, ahead of Thailand and then Portugal.
The most-visited country in the world, France, doesn't actually appear in the top 20. In terms of cities, Mexico has a nice showing in the category of smaller cities, with Mérida, Puebla, and Puerto Vallarta making the list. Japan comes in first for big cities, with Tokyo at the top closely followed by Kyoto.
For those who dream of escape, the Philippines' Boracay, Australia's Whitsunday Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Croatian island of Hvar were recognised in the island categories.
In air travel, Singapore makes an impressive showing, with both its airport and its national company Singapore Airlines earning top mentions.
Some of the 2019 Reader's Choice Awards:
Best tour operator: The Turquoise Holiday Company
Best specialist tour operator: Scott Dunn
Best villa rental company: The Thinking Traveller
Hotels
Best hotel in London: Rosewood London
Best hotel in the United Kingdom: The Balmoral, A Rocco Forte Hotel, Edinburgh
Best hotel in Ireland: The Westbury, Dublin
Best hotel in France and Monaco: La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa
Best hotel in Italy: Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa
Best hotel in Spain and Portugal: Finca Cortesin, Casares, Spain
Best hotel in Greece and Turkey: Archipelagos Hotel, Mykonos, Greece
Best hotel in Central Europe: Baur Au Lac, Zurich, Switzerland
Best hotel in Northern Europe: Amerikalinjen, Oslo, Norway
Best hotel in New York: The Lowell
Best hotel in Los Angeles: SLS Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills
Best hotel on the East Coast of the United States: The Watergate Hotel, Washington DC
Best hotel in the Western and Southwestern United States: Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Best hotel in the Southern United States: Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside, Florida
Best hotel on the West Coast of the United States: Olema House Point Reyes, California
Best hotel in Canada: Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City
Best hotel in Mexico: Rosewood San Miguel De Allende
Best hotel in the Caribbean and Central America: Hotel Jamaica, Montego Bay
Best hotel in South America: Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel, Peru
Best hotel in China: The Puxuan Hotel and Spa, Beijing
Best hotel in Hong Kong: The Murray, A Niccolo Hotel
Best hotel in India: Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur
Best hotel in Japan: Suiran, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Kyoto
Best hotel in Bangkok: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
Best hotel in Singapore: Capella Singapore
Best hotel in Asia: Rosewood Luang Prabang, Laos
Best hotel in Australia and New Zealand: The Langham, Melbourne
Best hotel in Africa: Royal Mansour, Marrakech
Best hotel in the Middle East: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai
Resorts
Best resort in Europe: Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland
Best resort in the Northern United States: Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont
Best resort in the Southern United States: The Swag, Waynesville, North Carolina
Best resort in the Southwestern United States: La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas
Best resort in Canada: Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British Columbia
Best resort in the Caribbean and Atlantic islands: Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico
Best resort in Mexico: Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, Cabo San Lucas
Best resort in Central America: Hacienda Altagracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica
Best resort in South America: Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, Trancoso, Brazil
Best resort in Asia: Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Vietnam
Best resort in Bali, Indonesia: Capella Ubud, Bali
Best resort in Thailand: Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood
Best resort in Australia and the South Pacific: Nanuku, Auberge Resorts Collection Harbour, Fiji
Best resort in the Indian Ocean: Naladhu Private Island Maldives
Best resort in Africa: Sirikoi Lodge, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Kenya
Best resort in the Middle East: Jumeirah Mina A'Salam At Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Best ski resort: Gstaad, Suisse
Cruises
Best cruise line for mega ships: Royal Caribbean International
Best cruise line for large ships: Disney Cruise Line
Best cruise line for medium ships: Crystal Cruises
Best cruise line for small ships: Crystal Cruises
Best river ship line: Crystal River Cruises
Countries
Best Country: Indonesia
Best destination spa: Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand, India
Best train company: Belmond Andean Explorer, South America
Airlines
Best airline in the United Kingdom: Virgin Atlantic
Best airport in the world: Singapore
Islands
Best island in Europe: Hvar, Croatia
Best island in the United States: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Best Atlantic and Caribbean island: Puerto Rico
Best island in Asia: Boracay, Philippines
Best island in Australia and the South Pacific: Whitsundays Islands, Australia
Best island in Africa and the Indian Ocean: Maldives
Best island in the Americas: Cape Breton, Canada
For the complete rankings: www.cntraveler.com — AFP-Relaxnews