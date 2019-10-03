Neiman Marcus is making it easier to shop for ‘clean’ beauty products

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has announced the launch of ‘Neiman Marcus Clean Beauty.’ — Picture courtesy of Neiman Marcus

NEW YORK, Oct 3 — Neiman Marcus is tapping into the ‘clean beauty’ trend with a new online shop.

The luxury retailer has announced the launch of ‘Neiman Marcus Clean Beauty,’ an online shopping space where customers can browse natural beauty products that have not been tested on animals, and whose formulas contain no parabens, paraffins, phthalates, sulfates or silicones.

Instore shoppers will also be able to identify the products, via a new “clean” circular icon located on beauty counters. The products in question span skincare, colour cosmetics, haircare and nail solutions.

“It was important for us to launch this initiative and specifically call out these products so our customers can easily make an educated decision,” said Michelle Gill, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Beauty, Neiman Marcus, in a statement.

Neiman Marcus is not alone in its endeavor to categorize ‘clean beauty’ products clearly.

The chain store Target made a similar move back in July with the launch of a ‘Target Clean’ icon, designed to alert shoppers to beauty and personal care products formulated without a group of certain chemicals, including phthalates, propyl-parabens, butyl-parabens, sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) and more.

Beauty giant Sephora, meanwhile, has a well-established ‘Clean at Sephora’ programme that WWD reported had been adjusted earlier this year, when the company reportedly tripled the list of vetoed ingredients required for products to earn a place in the category.

The grocer Whole Foods even got in on the act back in March, launching a ‘Whole Foods Market Better Beauty Swap’ that was designed to raise awareness of the importance of checking out the ingredient labels on everyday beauty products. — AFP-Relaxnews