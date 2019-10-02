Malaysians celebrate Raja Permaisuri Agong’s return to Twitter

The Raja Permaisuri Agong gained popularity online for her candid tweets about her life as a royal. — Picture from Instagram/istana_negara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has reactivated her Twitter account after taking a brief hiatus from the microblogging site in September.

Social media users were over the moon to see Her Majesty tweeting once again about her daily activities, from cooking for palace staff to zooming across a zip line in a forest.

cooked nasi goreng for the istana chefs and macaroni pie for my baby sister Ella .... pic.twitter.com/heLXsKg3Fy — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) October 1, 2019

tak nak mengaku kalah ..... pic.twitter.com/8NDApnFNs6 — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) October 1, 2019

Tunku Azizah deactivated her Twitter account last month for personal reasons, though many initially believed that she had done so due to malicious comments.

Police opened investigations after reports were lodged concerning derogatory remarks made towards the royal, prompting Tunku Azizah to briefly return to social media and clarify that she hadn’t known about the comments in question when she left Twitter.

Nevertheless, it seems Malaysian social media users are ecstatic to finally have their queen back on their timelines.

“Our Queen is back! We miss you, Tuanku!” wrote @muzaffaryazid.

“You’re back, Malaysian sweetheart! Alhamdulillah,” said @m_berpenghuni.

“I missed seeing Tuanku upload pictures of food like this,” quipped @ayenroslan_.