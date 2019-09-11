Mee bandung, keropok lekor in Uniqlo sticker collaboration with homegrown lifestyle brand Bingka KL

The sticker series is launched in conjunction with Malaysia Day. — Picture courtesy of Uniqlo

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Malaysians and their vast variety of food choices are inseparable.

Even fast fashion giant Uniqlo knows that.

In a delicious new collaboration with homegrown lifestyle brand Bingka KL, the Japanese retailer is serving up a collection of stickers inspired by some of the country’s most iconic dishes, just in time for Malaysia Day.

The sticker series, which can be used on organic cotton T-shirts or tote bags, come in six unique illustrations depicting the cuisines from various regions across the country.

There is the beloved nasi lemak from Kedah Johor’s Mee Bandung Muar, Negeri Sembilan’s Peranakan-influenced masak lomak, keropok lekor from the East Coast, ais potong and Borneo’s kek lapis.

Keen customers will have to use the app to access the stickers where they will be able to customise their own UTme! shirts with typography, paint and other motifs.

Central region favourites teh tarik, Ipoh white coffee and pomelo featured on a Uniqlo T-shirt. — Picture courtesy of Uniqlo

The first collaboration of its kind, Uniqlo said it hopes to work with other Malaysian artists and brands in the future.

Started in 2015 by two best friends, Bingka KL is known for its hand-painted fabric and uniquely Malaysian home décor products and accessories.

The Uniqlo x Bingka KL sticker series is available exclusively at Uniqlo Fahrenheit 88 from September 13 onwards.