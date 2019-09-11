Badminton legend Lee Chong Wei’s loving tribute to wife gets online praise

The couple is currently on a long-awaited honeymoon in the Maldives. — Picture from Instagram/leechongweiofficial

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — The support of a loved one can mean the world when you’re going through a difficult time.

Things were no different for badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who found solace in his wife Datin Wong Mew Choo after he was diagnosed with nose cancer in 2018.

The 36-year-old recently opened up about Wong’s role in helping him battle the disease in a heartwarming Instagram post.

“In my life, I thought no one loves me more than myself.

“However, when I saw how (my wife) broke down when I was diagnosed with cancer, I knew I’m blessed that I have someone who loves me more than myself.

“I told myself not to give up and now, literally, my heart beats only because of her,” wrote Lee.

He added that if it weren’t for Wong, he would not have found the energy to power on after his diagnosis.

Attached to the post were sweet photos of the couple on a long-awaited honeymoon in the Maldives.

When Lee announced his retirement from badminton in June, he revealed that he and his wife had never gotten the chance to go on a honeymoon due to work commitments.

Malaysians were touched by Lee’s gesture and left comments wishing the two health and happiness.

Lee and Wong married in November 2012 and they have two sons together, Kingston and Terrance, who were born in 2013 and 2015 respectively.