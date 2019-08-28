Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Malaysian kid tries to buy RM80 watch for RM45 less on Instagram, ends up getting it for free

Published 21 minutes ago on 28 August 2019

BY MARK RYAN RAJ

The RM85 watch that caught the kid’s eye. ― Screengrab via Instagram/@kaywatch.gallery
The RM85 watch that caught the kid’s eye. ― Screengrab via Instagram/@kaywatch.gallery

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 ― Forget your impressive Malaysian bargaining skills ― a child believed to be about 12 years old showcased her mettle when trying to purchase a watch that caught her eye on Instagram.

Instagram shop owner, Khairul Amirin who goes by @amirin_johari uploaded his hilarious interactions with the youngster on his Twitter account that started off with an initial offer of RM45, RM40 less than advertised.

 

When her attempts proved futile as Khairul said that he was only willing to go as low as RM80, she said she find someone else to buy it from, for a cheaper price.

She however messaged him later asking him to keep it for her and not sell it to anyone else, to which Khairul that if his business got better that he would buy her the watch himself, to which she comically replied:

“Ok, I hope that business goes well, and when it does, don’t forget about your parents.”

 

Amused, Khairul advised her to study hard and think of her parents too, which led her to possibly another one of her haggling techniques, by saying that she had gotten five A’s in her last test in attempts to win him over.

Her charm, including an attempt to chat with him via a video call caught him by surprise, and Khairul updated the thread later saying that someone had bought the watch for her, as he tried to get in contact with her again to tell her the good news.

 

Khairul tried his best to convince her and attempted to get her number so that he could find out where to send the watch.

It was telling of how smart she was though, as she explained that she would not give her number out to strangers.

 

After much coaxing, Khairul eventually got her number and details of where to deliver the watch from her mother.

Social media users were unquestionably entertained by their comical interactions as the original Tweet was shared over 18 thousand times, with over 16 thousand likes.

Many were in awe of how “cute” their conversation was, while others were in admiration of  the kid’s boldness and funny nature.

A witty comment from a Twitter user asking the girl to write an essay on why she needed that watch ― he even put in a deadline for it too! ― Screengrab via Twitter/@amirin_johari
A witty comment from a Twitter user asking the girl to write an essay on why she needed that watch ― he even put in a deadline for it too! ― Screengrab via Twitter/@amirin_johari

Another user joked that Khairul should get her to write an essay titled “Why I Need That Watch”, and that he would buy her the watch if the grammar and spelling were good.

Related Articles

In Life