Taylor Swift reveals first look at Stella McCartney fashion collaboration

Taylor Swift x Stella McCartney Collection. — Courtesy of www.store.taylorswift.com via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — Superstar Taylor Swift has given fans a first glimpse of her upcoming collaborative collection with fashion icon Stella McCartney, ahead of its highly-anticipated debut later this week.

Swift first announced the collaboration in an Instagram Live stream on June 1 — where she also revealed the album artwork for "Lover — but the singer today posted the entire look book for the line on her website, pre-launch.

In line with McCartney's commitment to sustainability, the range has been crafted from eco-friendly materials and features a selection of rainbow and tie-dye band T-shirts, sweaters, hats and bags embellished with lyrics from Swift's upcoming album and images of her cat, Benjamin Button.

Also posting a picture of herself with McCartney via Instagram, Taylor revealed that she will be sharing more information on the collaboration and a pop-up shop during a YouTube Live event tomorrow.

The "Stella x Taylor Swift" line will launch in conjunction with Swift's album on August 23 and will be available at The Lover Experience Taylor Swift Pop Up Shop in New York City from August 23 to 25, with the bomber jacket and bag — which retail for US$1,995 (RM8,320) and US$795, respectively — to also be available for a limited time at McCartney's standalone stores. Prices for the other items in the collaboration have not yet been revealed (via WWD).https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/taylor-swift-stella-mccartney-team-clothing-line-collaboration-1203174519/

Browse looks from the "Stella x Taylor Swift" here.https://store.taylorswift.com/pages/taylor-Stella-lookbook?utm_campaign=products&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=taylorswift.com — AFP-Relaxnews