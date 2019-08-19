Award-winning ‘Mowgli Malaysia’ photo to go on display in Rome and around Europe

Fourteen-year-old Muhammad Syukur Khamis’ bond with his father’s buffaloes has garnered love from many social media users. — Picture via Instagram/natgeoyourshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The award-winning photo of 14-year-old kampung boy Muhammad Syukur Khamis, nicknamed “Mowgli Malaysia”, has been selected to be on display at the Austrian Cultural Forum in Rome, Italy next month.

The good news was shared by photographer Mohd Nazri Sulaiman, who clinched the grand prize (Street/People category) at the Asian Geographic: Images of Asia 2018 awards last November for the photo.

The unique image also earned Nazri the Remarkable Award at the 2018 Siena International Photography Award in Italy.

“Alhamdullilah My photo has been selected to be on display at galleries in Rome, Italy and several countries around Europe,” Mohd Nazri wrote on Facebook.

Mohd Nazri’s post was accompanied by a screenshot of the official email invitation from The Alfred Fried Photography Award.

The email reads: “We are currently putting together an exhibition of the best images of the Alfred Fried Photography Award 2018.

“The images will be printed on big plates and will be shown from 25 September 2019 at the Austrian Cultural Forum in Rome and maybe later on several other locations around Europe.”

Early this year, Syukur became a viral sensation after his photos depicting his bond and love for his father’s buffaloes went viral on social media.

The Kuala Terengganu-based teenager’s bond with animals garnered love from social media users, and also captured the imagination of many photographers — both local and foreign.

Nazri’s winning photograph shows the Form Two student comfortable in the company of a herd of buffaloes in his dad’s livestock farm.