Six-year-old South Korean YouTuber buys RM31m building for family (VIDEO)

Boram in one of her videos on YouTube. — Screenshot from Borm Tube ToysReview

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A six-year-old girl is giving a new meaning to working hard for your family.

The Korea Herald reported that the girl, who is a YouTube celebrity, has earned enough money to purchase a home at one of Seoul's ritziest addresses.

Quoting the Maeil Business Newspaper, the Herald reported that the Boram Family — the company that operates two YouTube channels featuring six-year-old girl Boram — has bought a five-storey building worth some RM31 million at Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam in Seoul.

It was purchased on April 3.

The daily also reported that YouTube analytics website Social Blade, two channels featuring Boram — Boram Tube ToysReview and Boram Tube Vlog — hold the biggest share in marketing profits among Korean YouTube channels.

Boram Tube ToysReview has 13.6 million subscribers while the Boram Tube Vlog channel that shares the daily life of Boram and her family has 17.5 million subscribers.

Both of Boram's YouTube channels has a combined 30 million hits with 15 recordings that broke 100 million clicks and became South Korea's most favoured YouTuber.

Following the report, netizens commented that they wanted to be YouTubers when they grew up.

“I will not earn so much money in my lifetime,” one netizen remarked.