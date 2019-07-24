Scottish woman annoyed with ‘uncontrollable orgasm’ caused by driving over pothole or riding a lift

Scottish mother-of-three Maria has complained that her orgasms are triggered by things as minor as potholes and aircraft turbulence. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A Scottish woman has complained that her life has been ruined by a condition that leaves her constantly on the edge of an orgasm.

According to English portal, Metro UK, the 61-year-old woman said her orgasms are triggered by things as minor as driving over bumps, riding in an elevator, aircraft turbulence or even seeing Canadian singer Shania Twain in concert.

Persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD) is apparently the reason that has turned the mother-of-three, named only as Maria, into a recluse.

The rare condition, which is caused by nerve damage between the vagina and anus, affects an estimated one per cent of women globally.

Maria believes her condition was triggered after a routine gynaecological examination at Glasgow’s Stobhill Hospital in September 2017, where a consultant “rammed” a speculum into her.

She began experiencing distressing symptoms after that, which were eventually diagnosed as PGAD, caused by damage to her pudendal nerve.

Describing her condition, Maria said most of the time she feels like she is sitting on an ant’s nest, but the arousal comes with no sexual desire or satisfaction.

“There’s times where it’s a tickle all day, but then something sets it off and it’s a full-blown orgasm,” she added.

“Ninety per cent of my life has been wrecked and the other 10 per cent is not so great either.”

The widow, from East Dunbartonshire, also said she has tried many treatment options, including numbing gels, pelvic floor physiotherapy and steroid injections directly into her clitoris, but neither of them worked to her advantage.

“To think that this damage was caused by a consultant’s incompetence and then you have incontinence as a result of things you do to try to cure the damage is just ludicrous,” she said.

“It’s shocking.”

Her request to go abroad for treatment was declined by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board, which disputes her condition was caused by the smear test.

Instead, the trust has referred her to a specialist in London.