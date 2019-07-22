Four family-friendly exhibitions to visit this summer across the US

Visitors to ‘T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator’ will encounter a massive life-sized model of T. Rex with patches of feathers as can be seen in this image courtesy of the American Museum of Natural History. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 22 — Dinosaurs and costumes from the Marvel universe are among the diverse pieces on show in these four family-friendly exhibitions running throughout the summer in the US.

‘Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World’ at the Walt Disney Family Museum in The Presidio of San Francisco

This exhibition, which celebrates the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, traces the story of the iconic character from his 1920s debut through today.

It features more than 400 objects, including never-seen-before original sketches and concept artwork as well as a variety of Mickey’s earliest animated short films.

Young-at-heart visitors will also have the opportunity to view artistic interpretations of the world’s most famous mouse, including works by Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Lorelay Bové and Wayne Thiebaud.

“Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World” is running until January 6, 2020 at the Walt Disney Family Museum, which is located in Presidio park, San Francisco.

Tickets and additional information are available on the museum’s website.

‘Queens of Egypt’ at the National Geographic Museum in Washington DC

“Queens of Egypt” will immerse young visitors into the mysterious culture of the ancient Egyptian Empire, with more than 300 artefacts on view.

Among them are funerary figurines, also known as shabtis, from Queen Nefertari’s tomb, as well as four statues depicting the leonine goddess Sekhmet.

The exhibit highlights the unique ways female rulers wielded power in the land of the pyramids, particularly examining the influence of queens Merneith, Neferusobek, Hatshepsut, Nefertiti, Tawosret, and Cleopatra.

Visitors of all ages will be delighted to learn how to spell their name in hieroglyphs and play ancient Egyptian board games.

“Queens of Egypt” is on view until September 15 at the National Geographic Museum, in Washington DC. Tickets and additional information are available on the institution’s website.

‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” immerses visitors in the story of Marvel’s most iconic comics, displaying more than 300 original artefacts.

Among them are props and costumes worn by actors Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans in several installments of the movie franchise.

The immersive exhibit includes life-size scenes and sculptures of Marvel’s iconic characters such as Spider-Man and The Thing.

Hand-drawn original comic art by artists Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, John Byrne and Frank Miller is also on view.

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” will run through September 2 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

For tickets and additional information, check the museum’s website.

‘T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator’ at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City

This educational exhibition presents the latest scientific research on the 18,000-pound mega-predator, which was surprisingly covered with a soft coat of beige or white feathers.

Visitors of all ages will be able to discover the story of the most iconic dinosaur in the world through a series of life-sized models, fossils and casts.

The show features 66-million-year-old teeth along with the latest 3D prints of dinosaur bones. A “roar mixer” will also allow visitors to imagine what T. Rex may have sounded like by blending sounds from other animals.

“T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator” is on view through August 9, 2020, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

For tickets and additional information, check the museum’s website. — AFP-Relaxnews