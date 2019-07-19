KK Concept Store: 24-hour haven with bubble tea, ‘oden’, and massage chairs

KK Concept Store promises to give you bang for your buck with something to satisfy every palate. — Pictures by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — What comes to your mind when you think of convenience stores?

Chances are, a full-fledged cafe with culinary treats and massage chairs might not be the first thing to come to mind.

KK Group of Companies is redefining those expectations with the launch of KK Concept Store, a refreshing pit stop situated right in the heart of Bukit Bintang.

City dwellers and tourists will be spoilt for choice with more than 100 choices of ready-to-eat meals and fresh food.

Try out some hot dim sum, oden bowls with a selection of broths (asam pedas, mala, or clear soup), bento sets with a Malaysian twist, and a sandwich and salad bar with plenty of healthy options.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s freshly brewed bubble tea, coffee, baked goods, and ice-cream treats including Musang King gelato for durian lovers.

Bubble tea lovers can enjoy matcha and milk tea topped with a choice of QQ jelly or red beans.

All the menu items will be available 24 hours except for the bento sets.

Don’t miss the B Cafe on the first floor where visitors can enjoy their meal in a cosy setting with plenty of natural light.

There are even two Rest N Go massage chairs if you need to unwind after a long trek in the capital's Golden Triangle.

The store provides a refuge from the rush of city life and an ideal place to work and study, thanks to the various plug points where patrons can charge their devices.

KK Group of Companies founder and group executive chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai described the new venture as a “game-changer” for both the company and the local convenience store market.

KK Group of Companies founder and group executive chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai giving a tour of the store.

“We want to offer a unique experience of shopping, dining, and quality service to every customer, including families with young children, working adults, late-night customers, and even seniors that walk into our store.

“We aim to open another 40 KK Concept Stores by 2020 and each outlet will be strategically placed in both residential and high-traffic areas,” said Chai in a press release.

To celebrate the opening of KK Concept Store, there will be a buy one free one promotion on all food items at B Cafe from July 20 to July 22.

A 20 per cent discount on all bento sets can be enjoyed from July 23 to August 11, followed by a 20 percent discount on all made-to-order sandwiches from August 12 to August 31.

Check out KK Concept Store in the row of shop lots opposite Plaza Low Yat at 54 Jalan Bulan off Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.