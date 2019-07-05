Paris Couture Week: Fendi’s homage to Karl Lagerfeld and to the city of Rome

Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2019 couture show. — Picture courtesy of Fendi via AFP-Relaxnews

ROME, July 5 — Well after Paris Couture Week wrapped up on Wednesday in Paris, Fendi kept the festivities going yesterday, with an exceptional runway presentation at the Temple of Venus, on Rome’s Palatine Hill.

The iconic fashion house took the opportunity to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February, but also to its native city of Rome, hosting its guests in a historical location.

The evening was Silvia Venturini Fendi’s occasion to pay homage to the late, great German couturier in her way, through a number of elements subtly inserted throughout the Fall-Winter 2019 collection, such as draped dresses and geometric necklines. During the show, no less than 54 looks were presented, the same number as the years of Lagerfeld’s tenure at the luxury house.

Christened “The Dawn of Romanity,” the grandiose show also honoured the Eternal City, its architecture, and the allure of the Roman woman — three sources of inspiration that marked the collection’s pieces, which are embodied by an omnipresence of marble prints, patterns evoking iconic Roman locations, strong shoulders, sheer panels and sexy openwork, all steeped in extreme elegance.

Christened ‘The Dawn of Romanity,’ the grandiose show also honoured the Eternal City, its architecture, and the allure of the Roman woman. — Picture courtesy of Fendi via AFP-Relaxnews

The palette was also inspired by Rome’s minerals such as citrine, jade, rose quartz, and chalcedony, combined with that utmost expression of the city’s power and light — gold.

Some of the a-list guests in attendance at the once-in-a-lifetime show included Zendaya, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chiara Ferragni, Susan Sarandon, Jason Momoa, Zoey Deutch, and Isabella Ferrari. — AFP-Relaxnews