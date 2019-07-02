McDonald’s Malaysia introduces Portuguese Chicken Burger

McDonald’s Malaysia marketing director Eugene Lee (left) and vice president and chief marketing officer Melati Abdul Hai unveil the Portuguese Chicken Burger. — Picture courtesy of McDonald’s Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — McDonald’s Malaysia is now taking Malaysians on an exciting taste adventure to another corner of the world with the unveiling of its brand new Portuguese Chicken Burger.

Inspired by the sights, sounds and flavours of Portugal, the new burger is the second exciting menu item to be introduced as part of McDonald’s Malaysia’s “Discover the World 2019” campaign, it was announced in a press statement.

Prior to this, the fast food chain reintroduced the popular Spicy Korean Burger with a new chicken version along with the original beef version.

The Portuguese-inspired burger features a juicy fried chicken patty, dipped in a unique piri-piri sauce, served with a bed of mixed vegetable and fresh lettuce, all sandwiched between a brand new chilli flake bun.

The result is a delectable meal bursting with rich flavours and spices that is distinctly Portuguese.

The Portuguese Chicken Burger set meal is served with French fries and either a Fanta Grape McFreeze or regular coke, and is priced from RM16.99.

For those with a sweet tooth, McDonald’s Malaysia is also bringing back the popular Dinosaur McFlurry, packed with swirls of chocolatey goodness topped with chocolate cereal.

To add more excitement, starting July 4, McDonald’s Malaysia will be introducing a new Augmented Reality game called Catching Nonando, in which customers would need to “catch” as many Nonando Chickens as they can in 60 seconds to collect points.

Customers will be instantly rewarded with discounts on the Portuguese Chicken Burger, depending on how many Nonandos they catch, and stand a chance to walk away with up to 50,000 AirAsia BIG Points.

To play the game, customers just need to click on the Facebook link available at McDonald’s Malaysia’s corporate website or official Facebook page.