'The plane, the plane': Malaysia’s first plane spotter deck at KLIA for aircraft enthusiasts by MAHB (VIDEO)

Plane spotters can now have a perfect panoramic view of aircraft taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport at Anjung Spotter observation deck. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, June 17 — Plane spotters and aviation enthusiasts can now have a perfect panoramic view of aircraft taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Runway 32L.

This comes by way of the newly-launched Anjung Spotter observation deck.

The deck is strategically located at Jalan Pekeliling next to Runway 32 Left to help visitors and photographers have a closer encounter with the aircraft and capture perfect Instagram-worthy shots.

It was launched today by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) chairman Tan Sri Zainun Ali together with group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin (left) and chairman Tan Sri Zainun Ali check out the planes at the Anjung Spotter observation deck. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

Also present were AirAsia group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Royal Malaysian Air Force air force commander 1 major general Datuk Zahani Zainal Abidin and MAHB chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh.

Commenting on the initiative, Raja Azmi said the idea behind building Anjung Spotter was to turn the airport and its surrounding area into a tourist attraction.

“The outdoor observation deck is a symbol of Malaysia Airports’ commitment in elevating one’s airport experience while creating joyful memories for the visitors,” he added.

“In the 'old days,' we used to see the entire family enjoying their meals near the airport while they watch planes fly past them.

“It was one of the wonderful family past time Malaysians used to enjoy.”

Plane spotting is a hobby of tracking the movement of aircraft often accomplished by photography. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

These days, he added, young enthusiastic plane-spotters armed cameras are spending their evenings near airports across the nation just to take priceless shots of the aircraft.

He also said plans were underway to make the Anjung Spotter a "must visit" destination for guests setting foot in KLIA.

“There are currently many international plane spotters who fly to Malaysia to meet up with their counterparts here before going on a photography adventure at the airport,” he added.

Prior to this, Raja Azmi said plane spotters used to sand behind the airport's fence or by the road side which wasn’t very pleasant and safe to the visitors.

“With the observation deck, the enthusiasts can now go on their plane spotting adventure safely,” he added.

Anjung Spotter observation deck is located next to Runway 32 Left of Kuala Lumpur International Airport. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The deck is constructed within the 10 kilometres x 10 kilometres perimeter of the airport to create a "joyful" experience for both Malaysians and international visitors.

With a capacity of up to 40 people at a time, the deck is half-shaded and comes with a seating area.

Raja Azmi also hinted that MAHB was currently looking to identify other locations at its network of airports to build similar observation decks for the surrounding communities.

The deck is open round-the-clock.